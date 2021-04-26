Biedronka discount chain fined for mislabelled products

Jeronimo Martins Poland, the owner of popular discount chain Biedronka, have been fined PLN 60 million (EUR 13 million) by the antimonopoly office for mislabelling in-store fruit and vegetable products.

President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), Tomasz Chróstny imposed a fine of over PLN 60 million (EUR 13 million) on Jeronimo Martins Poland on Monday. The penalty was handed out for misleading consumers as to the country of origin of fruit and vegetables.

According to Monday’s UOKiK announcement, Mr Chróstny initiated proceedings against Jeronimo Martins in May 2020.

Labelling irregularities occurred in 27.8 percent of Biedronka stores inspected by the Trade Inspectorate.

Jeronimo Martins has already responded by saying it will challenge the decision in court as it sees the fine as discriminatory and excessive.