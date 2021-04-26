COVID-19: 3,451 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 3,451 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,762,323 including 241,881 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 254,029 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 22 new fatalities, of which 4 were due to COVID-19 alone and 18 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 65,437.

According to the ministry, 195,426 people are quarantined and 2,455,005 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 241,881 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 10,069,710 people have been vaccinated, including 7,526,598 with the first dose and 2,543,112 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine. Due to technical issues the ministry have not published Monday’s data yet.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,101 out of 4,507 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 147,822,552 coronavirus cases, 3,123,586 deaths and 125,402,507 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,824,389, India has the second most with 17,313,163 cases and Brazil third with 14,340,787.