Additional classes will help pupils adjust to proximate learning: minister

“For the next 10 weeks we will offer an additional education hour per week for each class, each school, each department. Then we will check how well it has worked and what further needs there are,” said Przemysław Czarnek the Minister of Education and Science. He added that the Ministry is preparing more programmes to support pupils after the distance learning period.

On Monday, pupils from grades 1-3 in 11 provinces in Poland returned to schools. However, not all have come back at once, as the Minister of Education decided that, for the time being, learning will be conducted in a hybrid mode. However, this is a significant step, and also an important signal that the third wave of the coronavirus is passing.

Further steps towards opening schools will be determined by the rate at which the COVID-19 curve falls.

“We have already allocated PLN 187 million (EUR 41.5 million) to additional classes supporting pupils after they return to stationary education. We will start with them as soon as it is possible to return to stationary education,” the head of the education ministry added.