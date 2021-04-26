Russia’s policy still has hallmarks of aggressiveness: Dep FM before V4 meeting

“The aim of the meeting of the V4 Prime Ministers is to coordinate foreign policy in the region and to express solidarity with the Czech Republic. We will take further steps, if they are needed, because Russia’s policy still has the hallmarks of aggressiveness,” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński emphasised on Monday.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, announced on Monday that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent conference for the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group at 12:00. It will be devoted to Russian acts of sabotage in the Czech Republic, Russia’s escalation of the situation in Ukraine and Belarus and V4 cooperation in strengthening security in the region. The meeting will take place via videoconference chaired by Prime Minister Morawiecki.

“We will take further steps [in addition to expelling Russian diplomats], if they are needed, because Russia’s policy, unfortunately, still has the hallmarks of aggressiveness… These are attempts to destabilise the Baltic states, and also attempts to destabilise Poland,” Paweł Jabłoński said in an interview with Polish commercial radio TOK FM.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the V4 meeting was called in response to what happened last week, starting with the results of the investigation in the Czech Republic and the diplomatic conflict between the Czech Republic and Russia.

“As a close ally, the closest neighbor of the Czech Republic, we want to express our solidarity in this way. We believe that our entire region, the entire European Union… should express solidarity with the Czech Republic, responding adequately to Russia’s actions,” he pointed out.

According to Mr Jabłoński, the fact that “our allies in our region speak with one voice” is also an effect of the activities of Polish diplomacy.

“Our foreign policy is based to a great extent on building joint actions with the countries of our region. We agree with some of these countries on some issues, on others we do not, but on strategic issues of security and stability of peace in Europe, we have one common goal,” Mr Jabłoński stressed.