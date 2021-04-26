Ruling coalition partners willing to sign programme agreement

Following a meeting of United Right coalition leaders, all sides have declared that they are willing to sign a programme agreement for the years 2021-2023.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Law and Justice (PiS), the main partner of the United Right coalition ruling Poland, Jaroslaw Gowin, the leader of Agreement junior coalition partner, and Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of another junior coalition member, Solidarity Poland, met in Warsaw on Sunday.

“After a meeting of the United Right leaders, all sides stated they were convinced about the positive effects of the United Right’s actions since its double electoral success in 2015, and expressed their will to sign a programme agreement for 2021-2023,” Krzysztof Sobolewski, the head of the PiS executive committee, and Jan Strzeżek, the Agreement spokesman, wrote on Twitter. They added that “appropriate steps will be taken in the coming days.”

The once solid United Right, which is dominated by the Law and Justice party but also comprises the Agreement party and the conservative Solidarity Poland party, has become riven with disagreement over the past few months.



This has caused speculation that the bloc could crumble, prompting either early elections or Law and Justice to soldier on alone in a minority government.