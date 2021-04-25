Large shipment of Covid-19 vaccines to reach Poland on Monday

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

A shipment of nearly 1.3 million Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, along with 67,000 manufactured by AstraZeneca and around 100,000 by Johnson&Johnson will likely reach Poland on Monday, a government official said on Sunday.

“We are expecting a delivery of 1,295,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 67,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and around 100,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine,” Michał Kuczmierowski, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency told PAP on Sunday.

Kuczmierowski also said that, in accordance with the announcements made by producers, this week’s deliveries of vaccines to Poland would be smaller by around 1.1 million doses than previously planned.

Polish patients are being administered anti-Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

In all, 10,287,545 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,644,263 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the government Information Centre’s Twitter #SzczepimySię.