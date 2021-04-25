“St Adalbert’s martyrdom is the foundation of Polish church” – Primate of Poland

Poland’s Primate and Archbishop of Gniezno, Wojciech Polak has presided over an indulgence feast mass dedicated to St Adalbert, one of Poland’s three primary patron saints, who was murdered while evangelising among the pagan Prussians in the year 997.

“The martyrdom of St Adalbert has become the foundation of the identity of the Church in Poland,” said Primate Wojciech Polak on Sunday in Gniezno during the indulgence feast mass. Due to the pandemic, this year’s indulgence feast had to be celebrated in a scaled-down ceremony.

Presiding over the indulgence mass celebrated in Gniezno Cathedral in honour of St. Adalbert, Poland’s Primate, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, quoting the words of Pope Francis, noted the deep faith and fortitude of the saint. “His martyrdom has become the foundation of the identity of the Church in Poland,” – he said.

Recalling the words of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, Primate Polak said that “from the cradle of the martyrdom birth of St. Adalbert, apostle of Poland, preacher of the Gospel, who like Christ died for the people, our spirit draws its inspiration and immortal sacrificial powers.”

“We all need these spiritual powers so much today. We need them in the face of the many internal and external difficulties experienced in the Church, in our homeland and throughout the world. In the face of the challenges and problems with which, in this protracted time of pandemic, we still have to struggle,” the Roman-Catholic hierarch stated.

The Primate noted that during the indulgenced feast in honour of St. Adalbert, the faithful gather at his relics to thank God for the faith and fortitude of the main patron of Poland. “We also want to take up in this way the intention of Pope Francis, asking God, through the intercession of St. Adalbert, for courage in faith, for human and social development, as well as spiritual growth for our homeland,” said Archbishop Polak.

The homily during the Mass was delivered by Bishop Romuald Kaminski of Warsaw-Praga, who quoted the life story of St Adalbert. He noted that the martyr “was not only the shepherd of a diocese strengthening Christian customs in families, but was also a defender of the institution of the family.”

“The Church defends the permanence of the family as the most important institution. Although it is a small social cell, it is the most important as family life, as well as that of the nation and society, are born from it”, the bishop stressed.

The clergyman noted that the Church speaks boldly about the rights of the family to secure its economic existence, because “the existence of the family is the basis for the prosperity of the nation and the state, and not the other way around.”

He added that the Church preaches respect for beliefs in the family because it is “the cell to which the most important rights in the nation and society belong.” Among these rights, he mentioned the right to freedom and to raise children.

As in the previous year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebrations in honour of St Adalbert in Gniezno were limited to a solemn mass celebrated in the presence of a limited number of the faithful and broadcast, among others, by the national media.

The main patron saint of Poland, St Adalbert was born in the Czech city Libice in 956. At the age of 27 he became bishop of Prague. Expelled from Prague, he became the Bishop of Gniezno after being invited to Poland by Duke Bolesław Chrobry.

He continued his efforts to spread Christianity by travelling to the pagan Prussians living along the Baltic coast. After some initial success, one of the local pagan priests started instigating against him, and the Bishop was murdered on April 23rd 997 near the Prussian settlement Truso (currently the Polish city of Elbląg).

According to the legend, his body was bought from the Prussians by Poland’s first king, Bolesław Chrobry, for the price of as many kilos of gold as the body weighed.The relics of the missionary martyr were later buried in the Romanesque cathedral in Gniezno.