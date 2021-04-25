Both stories about ammo dump explosion must be investigated: Czech President

Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday that there are two stories about what caused the 2014 ammunition dump explosion in the central European country that has sparked a diplomatic row between Prague and Moscow, and that both must be investigated, Reuters reported.

The government said last week that it suspected that two Russian spies, accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018, were also behind the Czech 2014 explosion that killed two people in Vrbietice.

On Saturday April 21, following a Friday of human rights activists and demonstrators’ protests in front of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic’s capital Prague, PM Andrej Babis said that two major 2014 explosions at a munition depot in the country’s southeast parts which resulted in two fatalities had been traced back to Russian operatives.

The PM went on to suggest that the blasts had been conducted by Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. As a result, the Czech authorities expelled 18 Russian diplomats. Authorities also called for the arrest of two GRU operatives suspected of dabbing their fingers in the 2014 explosions. “They are the same two men involved in the 2018 poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in London,” DW portal wrote.

Czech PM Babis also said that the Czech investigation linked the suspects to the Russian military intelligence GRU unit 29155 — an elite Russian operational group the Russian intelligence system skilled in subversion, sabotage and assassination, as reported by the New York Times in 2019.

The two stories that President Zeman mentioned are as follows. The first one argues that the explosion was the doing of the two operatives, the second has it that the spark was stricken by a sheer error. “Apparently, [the weapons and ammunition] were destined for export to Ukraine or Syria, a deal the Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev was meant to handle. In April 2015 he was poisoned and barely survived. It was later discovered that the Russian GRU was responsible for the attack,” DW wrote.

Moscow dismissed the accusations, with its FM dubbing them “absurd.” The tug-o-war commenced and Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats — almost its entire embassy staff.

Last week Prague expelled another 70 members of the Russian embassy in an act of retaliation further deteriorating the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

The 2014 Vrbietice blasts stirred up outrage and shook the political spheres in the Czech Republic. Interior Minister and the Republic’s acting FM Jan Hamacek cancelled a scheduled visit to Moscow and thus sunk his agenda featuring a discussion of a deal to purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The Czech opposition including the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) leader Petr Fiala, dubbed Putin’s actions “Russian state terrorism.” For his part, PM Babis announced he would discuss how to proceed against Russia with EU and NATO officials.

Meanwhile, Jakub Janda of the European Values Center for Security Policy, a Prague-based think tank, told DW the bombings mark the “most hostile attack on Czech territory since the Soviet invasion of 1968.”