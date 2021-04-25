Poland reports 7,219 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 193

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 7,219 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 193 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 9,505 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 27,336 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 28,128 recorded the day prior, including 3,185 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,521 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 216,922 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,439,412 people have recovered.

In all, 10,287,545 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,644,263 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the government Information Centre’s Twitter #SzczepimySię.