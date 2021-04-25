Face masks off possibly after May holidays: Military Medical Inst Prof.

“I think that after the May holidays it would be a great time to stop wearing face masks outdoors,” the head of the Military Medical Institute Professor Grzegorz Gielarek told the weekend issue of “Super Express” (SE).

Referring to the development prospects of the current situation, the Professor stressed that it all depended on how the vaccination campaign proceeds, how fast the population would be vaccinated and if the population immunity can be attained.

“The second element is about… the extent to which we continue to behave rationally. Let us remember that no vaccine provides 100 percent guarantee that one would not fall ill again. As long as the epidemic situation does not become stable, so long we should apply the ‘Distance, Sanitisation, Face Mask’ rule while behaving rationally,” Professor Gielarek stressed, adding that using face masks outdoors could soon be discontinued.

When asked if Poland was ready for opening its economy and outdoor dining/restaurant terraces, the professor responded affirmatively. “The Summer season will definitely come to our advantage,” he said.

“There has been talk that we should start honouring immunological passports, in other words, that we should allow people vaccinated with both doses to use, for instance, restaurants,” he said, adding that “in my opinion, this is not the right time just yet. The moment will come with the conclusion of the vaccination programme or when all people wanting to vaccinate will be vaccinated.”

Asked about the reasons behind the high number of COVID-19-induced fatalities, Professor Gielarek said that the topic was very complex, as stressed by WHO. He also recalled patients reporting to hospitals in severe conditions.

“It is important with regards to COVID-19 as the so-called therapeutic window in which we are capable of intervening administering antiviral drugs is relatively narrow. It remains open from the seventh to the ninth day as of the symptoms’ appearance. My practice suggests that patients often report on the 12th or even 14th day,” he said.

“The second factor came clear on last year’s Spring already during the first wave — the imperfections and lackings of the healthcare system, among others, the limited accessibility of basic healthcare. The lack of possibility to contact a doctor and ask for opinion causes delays,” he went on saying.