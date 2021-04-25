“Don’t use foreign policy for political games” – President’s Spokesman

Błażej Spychalski, the spokesman of Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, has called on the opposition not to use the crisis in relations between Russia and Ukraine to stir up emotions on Poland’s political scene.

Addressing opposition representatives during a debate show on morning TV, Mr Spychalski stated “I appeal not to use the situation in the east for current political games”. He added that Poland is monitoring the military build-up and on the border between Russia and Ukraine, while also continuously reacting to any new developments.

The spokesman stated that the situation remains serious, but also emphasised that “it looks better today than just a few days ago”.

Mr Spychalski’s statements came in response to the “Safe Poland” doctrine presented on March 24th by the largest opposition party, the Civic Platform. During the event, party leader Borys Budka and former Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, sharply criticised Poland’s foreign policy.

The two politicians argued that the situation in Ukraine shows how isolated Poland has become on the international stage since the current government came to power in 2015. The Civic Platform also presented the foreign policy changes it would introduce if it would form the next government. According to the party, deeper EU integration, better relations with the administration of US president Joe Biden and a more active Eastern policy are urgently needed.

The president’s spokesman rejected the claims of a failed foreign policy and stated “President Andrzej Duda looks at this issue, at how Russia is using its army for political purposes, pursues its policies. He looks at it through a broader prism of what happened in Georgia, what happened in Moldova, let’s remember the issue of Transnistria, hence these phone calls, hence the talks that President Duda has held with the Moldovan president Maia Sandu”.

Mr Spychalski appealed to the opposition for restraint and to adopt a cautious approach to the situation in the east, stating “I can assure you that the Polish authorities are coordinating their position, that there is a free flow of information and that actions taken are in full consensus”.

He also reminded the opposition that the President has recently held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, intelligence agencies and high-level military commanders to discuss Russia’s aggressive posturing from a military perspective.

“Please be calm, Poland is taking appropriate actions and I appeal that this matter should not be used for the current political game, because it will not lead to anything good” – Spychalski said.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Russia has concentrated more than 120,000 troops at the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the West to impose new economic sanctions on Russia in response.