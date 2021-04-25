COVID-19: 7,219 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 7,219 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,758,856 including 254,029 still active. The number of active cases was 263,751 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 193 new fatalities, of which 49 were due to COVID-19 alone and 144 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 65,415.

According to the ministry, a total of 216,922 people are quarantined and 2,439,412 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 254,029 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

10,069,710 people have been vaccinated so far, including 7,526,598 with the first dose and 2,543,112 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,185 out of 4,521 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 147,127,157 coronavirus cases, 3,114,272 deaths and 124,787,542 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,789,653. India has the second most with 16,960,172 cases and Brazil third with 14,308,215.