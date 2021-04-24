Fewer vaccines to arrive in Poland next week: PM’s aide

Next week, vaccine shipments to Poland will be smaller by 1.1 million doses, announced Michał Dworczyk, PM’s aide responsible for the COVID-19 immunisation program in Poland. This will result in delays in planned vaccinations, and the opening of new mass immunisation points will slow down.

During the Saturday briefing, Mr Dworczyk and the Head of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves (RARS) announced “some problems in the implementation of the National Immunisation Program next week”.

“In the upcoming week, Poland will receive 1,100,000 fewer vaccines than expected, cumulatively from all manufacturers,” said Minister Dworczyk.

The PM’s aide explained that it would have multi-faceted consequences: “Firstly, it will impact the already existing seven thousand immunisation points, because as of today, practically there are no vaccines in the RARS’s warehouses. The immunisation points are ordering deliveries of vaccines as required, and now a few deliveries will be missed or significantly delayed. It may result in some patients being informed that their immunisation dates will be delayed.”

Secondly, the smaller shipment of vaccines will slow down the opening of new immunisation points.

“We thought that in the second quarter we will not have to face situations that we had experienced during the first three months of this year,” noted the Minister. “Unfortunately, it turns out that currently we must be prepared for delays too.”

Mr Dworczyk expressed hope that in the upcoming months, the manufacturers will make up for the current smaller deliveries of vaccines.