Poland has less Covid vaccine this week – official

Michał Dworczyk, in charge of Poland's Covid-19 vaccination programme, told a press briefing that the diminished supply will not slow down registrations for inoculation against the disease.

Rafał Guz/PAP

In the coming week, Poland will get 1.1 million fewer Covid-19 vaccine doses than expected, a government official announced on Saturday.

Michał Dworczyk, in charge of Poland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, told a press briefing that the diminished supply will not slow down registrations for inoculation against the disease.

He said, however, that the supply cut may cause “some turbulence” in the vaccination programme during the coming week. Dworczyk said some inoculation dates will have to be postponed, and warned that the situation may delay a planned network of mass vaccination stations.

Dworczyk said patients whose inoculation dates will be moved will be notified about the fact beforehand.

He also expressed hope for the prompt resumption of full vaccine supplies to Poland.

Michał Kuczmierowski, head of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves (RARS), said a Saturday supply of Moderna vaccine to Poland proved 10,000 doses smaller than expected.

Kuczmierowski also announced the downsizing of forthcoming supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine.