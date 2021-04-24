Lukashenko says he’d cede power to Security Council should ‘the country need it’

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that he was preparing a plan “B” in the event of a successful attempt at his life, in line with which “the [Belarusian] Security Council will enjoy [full] power on the next day.”

“Should [military] action ensue by the [Belarusian] borders, an immediate proclamation of the state of emergency or the state of war is necessary. The Security Council must decide on this matter. I will sign this decree and indicate who is to rule the country under an emergency situation,” Mr Lukashenko said.

Meanwhile, former justice of the Belarussian Constitutional Court Mikhail Pastushou told Belsat TV that such a document would violate Belarusia’s constitution. “In line with the constitution, in case of a presidential vacancy, the president’s authorities are passed onto the PM.” Mr Pastushou stressed that such matters cannot be settled with a decree. They should be settled by means of a referendum.

The Belarussian Security Council consists of Alexander Lukashenko himself, PM Roman Alexandrovich Golovchenko, the head of both parliament houses, the head of the presidential administration, five ministers, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor-General, the Belarussian Committee for State Security (KGB), the commander-in-chief of the Belarussian Armed Forces and the head of the National Bank.