Polish PM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

On Saturday, Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and his wife were vaccinated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the temporary hospital located at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

“My wife Iwona and I have just received our first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Everything went quickly and efficiently. We are very grateful and we would like to thank medical professionals from the hospital at the PGE National Stadium,” said the Prime Minister’s posts on Twitter and Facebook.

“Let’s get vaccinated [Polish hashtag #SzczepimySię], because we all want to quickly return to normal life. Let’s do it!”, encouraged Mateusz Morawiecki.

Earlier this week, the PM announced on Facebook that he registered for the vaccination via the immunisation hotline, once the registration was opened to people born in 1968.

Poles have access to four COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, which require two doses, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.