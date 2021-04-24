COVID-19: Psychic hygiene crucial in depression prevention says psychologist

The number of Poles struggling with depression doubled during the pandemic — an issue that psychologists address suggesting a set of preventive praxes.

Psychologist Anna Morawska-Borowiec, the head of the “Faces of Depression” (“Twarze Depresji”) Foundation, stressed the importance of keeping one’s daily routine similar to what it was prior to the pandemic, especially when working remotely.

The psychologist raises the alarm about the doubling of the number of Poles suffering from depression as of the beginning of the pandemic. The spike in depression-fraught Poles is further supported by Statistics Poland’s (ZUS) latest report based on the number of issued medical leaves. According to ZUS, depression was cited as the reason for issuing as many as 386,000 leaves, which is 21.3 percent more than in 2019. Half of the leaves were issued for people aged 35-49.

Ms Morawska-Borowiec told Polish Radio that while working or studying from home, it is crucial not to do it on one’s bed as it entails negative ramifications. This is because long-term computer, tablet or phone work on a bed may cause sleeping disorders.

“A bed is a place that we should associate with sleep alone, a place of rest, and that is why we must not work on a bed using a phone or a computer as in the long run it contributes to insomnia,” she stressed, adding that insomnia, in turn, depresses one’s good humour and contributes to falling prone to depression.

The psychologist also advocated going out and undertaking physical activities after work.

Moreover, Ms Morawska-Borowiec stressed the importance of a fixed daily routine. “We take a shower, we take care of ourselves — might sound trivial but it’s extremely important to get a shave or do makeup in the morning — to look after oneself because we see our reflection in our home’s mirrors. And when we come across scruffy the image that we see and the thought of our scruffiness that we get subconsciously influence the degradation of our self-esteem.”

The specialist recalled that depression had three major facets, that is, mood decline, lack of energy, loss of interest. Additional symptoms include insomnia, lack of appetite and concentration, and memory issues, low self-esteem and negative thinking. In more severe cases, suicidal thoughts come to the surface.

If such symptoms prevail for over a fortnight, one should see a psychiatrist or a psychologist, Ms Morawska-Borowiec said, adding that “only pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy are the most efficient way to fight depression.” She also encouraged depressed people to medicate themselves. This could be done by showing them the examples of the ambassadors of the “Faces of Depression” campaign, i.e., celebrities struggling with the disease.

However, the Polish healthcare system does not stand arms folded in face of the pandemic-induced depression. As Deputy Internal Minister Paweł Szefernaker said on Saturday, the Specialised Internal Ministry Hospital in Złocieniec, northwestern Poland, will launch a post-COVID mental recovery pilot programme.

This will be the second programme of its kind in Poland, following the one implemented by the Specialised Internal Ministry Hospital in Głuchołazy, which was the leading programme in Europe. As many as 700 patients have benefited from the programme so far.