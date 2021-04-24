Poland reports 9,505 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 513

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland recorded 9,505 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 513 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 10,858 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 28,128 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 28,994 recorded the day prior, including 3,195 patients on ventilators, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 241,679 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,422,659 people have recovered.

In all, 10,069,710 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,543,112 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.