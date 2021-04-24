COVID-19: 9,505 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 9,505 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,751,632 including 263,751 still active. The number of active cases was 275,958 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 513 new fatalities, of which 136 were due to COVID-19 alone and 377 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 65,222.

According to the ministry, a total of 241,679 people are quarantined and 2,422,659 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 263,751 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

10,069,710 people have been vaccinated so far, including 7,526,598 with the first dose and 2,543,112 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,195 out of 4,532 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 146,308,033 coronavirus cases, 3,101,486 deaths and 124,131,699 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,735,704. India has the second most with 16,610,481 cases and Brazil third with 14,238,110.