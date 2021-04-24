EU slow to respond to Polish rule of law infringements

"I think the European Commission and CJEU may have forgotten what they're here for, that they are to guard European treaties and European values," said Bodnar. "If we accept that the rule of law is a European value… then we must do everything to avert irrevocable changes."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s commissioner for human rights has criticised EU institutions for dragging their feet in dealing with alleged rule of law infringements by the Polish state.

Adam Bodnar’s swipe at the EU came not long after the Supreme Court disciplinary chamber rejected a prosecutor’s request to have a judge arrested despite him losing his immunity.

The judge, Igor Tuleya, has been accused of disclosing the files of a closed-doors court proceeding. According to Poland’s opposition, the charges against Tuleya are politically motivated and contravene EU regulations on the rule of law.

“In my view, European institutions are too slow, too sluggish in the context of what is being done with the rule of law in Poland,” Bodnar said.

He added that this especially concerned the conflict around the disciplinary chamber in Poland’s Supreme Court, which has continued to operate despite the European Court of Justice (CJEU) ordering its suspension.

Bodnar pointed out that the European Commission had at least several months to intervene in the matter, and said that a related CJEU ruling was still pending despite having been asked for 23 days ago.

He added he could not understand why the EU was so slow when the Commission and CJEU were obliged to protect and uphold European values.

“I think the European Commission and CJEU may have forgotten what they’re here for, that they are to guard European treaties and European values,” said Bodnar. “If we accept that the rule of law is a European value… then we must do everything to avert irrevocable changes.”

In late March, the European Commission took Poland to the CJEU on charges of infringing judicial independence. Simultaneously, the Commission asked the court to temporarily suspend the Polish Supreme Court’s disciplinary chamber until a final ruling in the matter was passed.