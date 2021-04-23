Physical EU summit to take place in May

On Tuesday 25 May, European Council President Charles Michel convenes a physical EU summit in Brussels on Covid-19, climate and Russia.

In June, the heads of EU institutions including Ursula Von der Leyen will meet President Joe Biden at the EU-US summit in Brussels. He added that it will be an opportunity to rebuild a strong EU-US alliance and join forces on Covid-19, climate, security and multilateralism.

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the leaders of the 27 EU countries will not participate in the June summit.

European Union leaders agreed at the March European Council to take measures to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines in the EU and to improve the vaccination campaign in the Member States.

“It is absolutely imperative that we continue to work to improve vaccine production in Europe and improve our distribution capacity to the Member States,” said Michel, President of the European Council at a press conference in Brussels.

President Biden also briefly attended the evening part of the video summit. As Michel emphasized at the conference, the European Union and the United States must together protect world security, democracy and stability. The topic of the video summit was also the assessment of tense relations with Turkey, which have started to warm up in recent weeks.