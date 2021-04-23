KGHM world’s biggest silver mining firm – World Silver Survey

KGHM produces most of its silver at the Non-Ferrous Metal Section of its Glogow Copper Mine in western Poland.

Poland’s KGHM copper and silver mining corporation ranked as the world’s biggest silver mining firm and second-biggest producer in this year’s World Silver Survey, the company said in a Friday statement.

KGHM wrote that it owed its high ranking to its 2020 silver production, which closed at 1,352 tonnes. It added that it has been among the world’s leading silver producers for many years, and said that it had also occupied the two top positions in the previous World Silver Survey.

Based in Lubin, south-western Poland, KGHM (Kombinat Gorniczo-Hutniczy Miedzi) is a Polish multinational corporation employing about 34,000 people worldwide, and has been a major copper and silver producer for over 50 years.

KGHM operates nine open-pit and underground mines in Poland, Canada, Chile and the USA, and is currently running four prospecting projects. It produces a number of key resources, most notably copper, gold, silver, nickel, platinum group metals, molybdenum and lead.

The firm produces most of its silver at the Non-Ferrous Metal Section of its Glogow Copper Mine in western Poland. It is mainly used by metal alloy manufacturers, jewellers, and financial institutions.

The World Silver Survey is among the leading annual reports on the global silver market.