Thirty percent of Poles do not intend to get vaccinated – poll

Over the last six months, attitudes towards vaccination have improved significantly.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

An April poll has found that 30 percent of respondents do not intend to get vaccinated against Covid-19, 2 percentage points down on a month prior.

The CBOS poll also found that one in five respondents had already had the vaccine and 65 percent declared a favourable attitude towards vaccination compared to 57 percent in January.

The percentage of respondents who had already had a Covid-19 jab was up significantly on March’s results – from 7 percent to 21 percent, while the percentage intending to get vaccinated was down to 44 percent from 55 percent.

Those with no clear attitude towards vaccination stood at 5 percent, down from 6 percent in the previous survey.

“A definite improvement has occurred in the period from November 2020 to January 2021, together with the commencement of vaccinations and numerous information campaigns promoting vaccination,” CBOS wrote in its commentary to the research.

“In subsequent months, and especially during the third wave of the epidemic, attitudes have slowly, but quite systematically, improved. Currently, 65 percent of adult Poles have a positive attitude to Covid-19 vaccination compared to 36 percent in November and 57 percent in January.”

CBOS conducted the poll in a mixed-mode procedure between April 8 and 18 on a representative sample of 1,131 adult Poles.