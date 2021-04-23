Polish Prime Minister thanks Google’s President

“Poland and I highly appreciate our long-term cooperation with Google contribution to the construction of the digital economy. Thank you for your continued commitment to Poland!”- Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Thursday, responding to the words of the president of Google, Sundar Pichai.

Earlier, Pichai thanked Morawiecki for partner cooperation and declared that his company would be willing to help in creating new opportunities for Poles in the country and around the world.

On Wednesday, the activity of the Google Cloud Region was inaugurated in Warsaw thanks to the cooperation of the American concern and the National Cloud created by PKO Bank Polski and the Polish Development Fund.

The Google Cloud region in Warsaw is the first investment of this type in Central and Eastern Europe. As Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said,”it is the 25th center of this type in the world and the only one that Google will open this year in Europe”. The head of government pointed out that “Poland is a very good place for all kinds of investments, especially in the field of technology.”