Gliwice girl becomes TikTok queen with her ‘hilarious’ videos after winning battle with anorexia

In addition to ‘goofy’ vids, the 27-year-old also posts extremely honest videos about the surgeries she has had, explaining to fans why she wanted them and how she has benefited from them.

A Gliwice model is sending social media into meltdown with her sizzling looks and a string of entertaining videos.

Marta Mielczarska has now clocked up over 99.5 million likes and over 5.7 million followers on the TikTok platform where she has posted hundreds of videos under the name of Martamie.

The 27-year-old's videos often include pranks on her husband Randy, such as waxing his nostrils.

Often involving some form of optical illusion, the videos regularly feature her husband Randy Lehoe being pranked.

The 27-year-old model told TFN: “I think the fun part of TikTok is the ability to be creative and just like with simple dance videos I want the viewer to be able to do the tricks and feel like a magician themself.

“Also I know people are simply curious about how those videos are done and many people don’t show it, so why not?”

But the bubbly blonde’s carefree appearance online contrasts sharply with her earlier life when she was fighting against anorexia.

Having swapped the south west of Poland for the south west of the USA to peruse her studies, she said that taking part in bikini fitness competitions helped her to manage her nutrition better whilst battling with the eating disorder.

Marta has often spoken candidly about when she had anorexia saying: "I think body image or comparing yourself is only a small portion of EDs and usually eating disorders are a 'solution' or 'quick fix' for other, deeper issues so working on them in the first place is a priority in the recovery process."

She said: “I would not say I overcame it. It is a process and it is something you have to learn how to live with until you are completely recovered, which takes a while.

“I think body image or comparing yourself is only a small portion of EDs and usually eating disorders are a ‘solution’ or ‘quick fix’ for other, deeper issues so working on them in the first place is a priority in the recovery process.”

Overcoming the eating disorder with the help of her husband, Marta Mielczarska’s videos have amassed nearly 100 million likes and over 5 million followers.martamie/Tik Tok

To help other women who may have similar eating disorders, the star has also posted extremely honest videos about the surgeries she has had, explaining to fans why she wanted them and how she has benefited from them.

She also posts less flattering footage of swelling and bruising that followed the surgeries.

She said: “I don’t like to put labels on myself and I would simply say I am ‘me’. I changed and evolved through the years and this process is certainly not done yet.

“I post workout videos from time to time because fitness is still a huge part of my life, I post funny videos because that is my goofy side, and there are photos that pay the bills.”