Last day of the TOGETAIR Climate Summit

Today is the third and last day of the TOGETAIR conference in Warsaw. As part of it, experts, politicians and scientists will talk about the future of climate policy in Poland and in the world. The effects of implementing environmental support programs will also be discussed.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the Minister of Family and Social Policy, Marlena Maląg, will take part on the third day of the summit.

“The organizers have planned 6 discussion panels. They will concern, inter alia, the climate aspects of the government’s New Deal program, digital transformation, waste management and changes in agricultural production and processing,” informed Jakub Pawłowski, co-organizer of the TOGETAIR conference.

Due to the pandemic, the summit is a hybrid event. The debates are broadcast live from the TV studio and can be followed on the Internet on the PolskieRadio24.pl portal. During the conference, the TOGETAIR multimedia climate report was published on the spalair.eu website. This is over 120 articles written by experts, videos and infographics.

The President of the Clean Air Foundation, Agata Śmieja, says that this is the first such comprehensive climate report. The document is presented from the perspective of 4 elements: fire, water, air, earth, as well as from the perspective of man and his impact on the environment. Agata Śmieja emphasizes that representatives of many circles were invited to prepare the report.

The report includes materials and recommendations prepared for each part of the country by the central administration, local government officials, scientists, as well as representatives of the business world and non-governmental organizations. The articles present the situation in each of the provinces, as well as recommendations, priorities and goals for the coming years in the area of ​​environmental protection and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The materials are also available in English. The TOGETAIR Climate Report is an original project of the Clean Air Foundation and the Foundation of Positive Ideas, which are the organizers of the TOGETAIR climate summit.

The goal of the TOGETAIR Climate Summit is to initiate joint actions by all sectors of the country to protect the environment and create an ambitious, economically rational Polish climate policy.