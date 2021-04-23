Mortgages, consumer loans up m/m in March

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The total value of mortgages and consumer loans granted in March 2021 increased month on month, Poland’s central bank has reported.

The total value of mortgages granted in March 2021 grew by PLN 5.28 billion (EUR 1.15 billion) month on month to PLN 498.76 billion (EUR 108.4 billion), the National Bank of Poland (NBP) wrote on Friday.

The value of mortgages in foreign currencies rose month on month by PLN 1.91 billion (EUR 415.2 million) to PLN 117.83 billion (EUR 25.6 billion).

The value of mortgages in the Polish zloty went up month on month by PLN 3.36 billion (EUR 730.4 million) to PLN 380.93 billion (EUR 82.8 billion).

The total value of consumer loans granted in March 2021 increased by PLN 154.6 million (EUR 34.4 million) month on month to PLN 200.2 billion (EUR 44.5 billion).