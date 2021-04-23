March’s M3 money supply up y/y – central bank

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s M3 money supply grew in March 2021 by 14.4 percent year on year and by 1.4 percent month on month to PLN 1.86 trillion (EUR 410 billion), the National Bank of Poland (NBP) announced on Friday.

Household deposits grew by 0.8 percent month on month to PLN 997.9 billion (EUR 218.6 billion).

Corporate deposits rose by 3.6 percent month on month to PLN 387.4 billion (EUR 84.86 billion).

Loans in the household sector increased by 0.7 percent from February 2021 to PLN 792.5 billion (EUR 173.6 billion) while loans in the corporate sector went down by 0.4 percent month on month to PLN 369.6 billion (EUR 80.97 billion).