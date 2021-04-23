Cardinal Wyszyński’s beatification date announced

Pope Francis has decided that the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Róża Maria Czacka will be held on September 12 in Warsaw, informed Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz Metropolitan Archbishop of Warsaw.

“I’m pleased to announce that the Holy Father Francis has decided that the celebration of the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Sister Róża Maria Czacka will take place on September 12, 2021 in Warsaw, at 12.00, ”said Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz.

At the ceremony, Pope Francis will be represented by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, who will promulgate the beatification decree.

Cardinal Nycz said that the Organizing Committee is resuming its work, which will soon provide further details on the organization of the beatification ceremony.

“I express my gratitude to Holy Father Francis for setting the date of his beatification. I am asking all the faithful to pray for the blessed fruits of the beatification of the Servants of God, Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Sister Róża Maria Czacka,” the cardinal added.