Everyone in Poland entitled to Covid-19 vaccine

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

All people in Poland, including foreigners, the insured and uninsured, are entitled to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a Health Ministry spokesman announced on Friday.

“Foreigners staying in Poland do not have to have a permanent residence permit,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters.

Andrusiewicz said that the third wave of Covid-19 has been declining. “A 7-percent drop in the number of deaths is visible week on week,” he added and stressed that the number of new Covid-19 infections and hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients were also decreasing.

The healthcare system is today handling 28,994 Covid-19 hospitalisations, including 3,223 patients on ventilators.

“This is a 39-percent drop in comparison with last week,” he said.

According to Andrusiewicz, the British coronavirus mutation was now the dominant strain of coronavirus in Poland, causing 97 percent of all cases.

The spokesman stated that the Brazilian strain had yet not been confirmed in Poland.

“Two Poles, who were diagnosed with the Brazilian coronavirus strain, had been in Belgium. They have returned to Poland but they have already recovered,” he added.