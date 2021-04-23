Poland expects large shipment of Pfizer vaccines in coming days

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

The shipment of nearly 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines is to be delivered to Poland on Monday, a government official said on Friday.

“We expect the overdue delivery of 67,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,295,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” Michal Kuczmierowski, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency has told PAP.

Polish patients are receiving anti-Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

So far, over 9.8 million Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with almost 2.5 million of those having had both doses of the vaccine.