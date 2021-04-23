We reserve right to react: dep FM on Russia’s expulsion of Polish diplomats

“We took note of Russia’s decision. We reserve the right to react appropriately,” Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said on Friday in response to the recognition by the Russian Foreign Ministry of five Polish diplomats as personae non gratae.

“Our ambassador was at the Russian Foreign Ministry today. He received the official note as expected, in line with the announcement earlier on the Ministry’s website,” Mr vel Sęk said.

“We took note of it. We acknowledge it. We reserve the right to respond adequately,” he stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that in reaction to the actions of the Polish side, it decided to recognise five employees of the Polish embassy in Moscow as personae non gratae.

On April 15, the Russian ambassador in Warsaw was presented with a diplomatic note containing the information that three employees of the Russian mission were recognised as personae non gratae as an act of solidarity with the decisions taken by the United States.