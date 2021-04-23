Over 40 percent satisfied with president’s performance – poll

Andrzej Lange/PAP

In all, 44 percent of the respondents to a CBOS poll expressed satisfaction with the performance of Polish President Andrzej Duda, up by 2 percentage points from March.

Forty-six percent said they were unhappy with their president’s performance. In comparison with the previous poll, the percentage of people giving the president a negative assessment fell by 3 percentage points.

Sixty percent voiced a negative opinion about the work of Sejm (lower house of Polish parliament) while only 24 percent said they were happy with its performance, nearly unchanged month on month.

The work of senators was praised by 32 percent, up by 3 percentage points, and criticised by 45 percent, down from 48 percent in March.

The study was carried out by CBOS on April 8-18, on a representative sample of 1,131 adult Polish residents, using the CAPI, CATI and CAWI methods.