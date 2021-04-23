Health Ministry assures everyone entitled to receive COVID-19 vaccine

All people in Poland, including foreigners, regardless of whether they have health insurance or not, are entitled to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a Health Ministry spokesman announced on Friday.

“Foreigners staying in Poland do not have to show a permanent residence permit to receive their jabs,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters.

Mr Andrusiewicz said that the third wave of COVID-19 has been declining.

“A 7-percent drop in the number of fatalities is visible week on week,” he stated, adding that the number of new infections and hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients was also on the decline.

As it stands, there are 28,994 people hospitalised due to COVID-19, including 3,223 patients on ventilators. Wojciech Andrusiewicz pointed out that these figures translate into a 39-percent drop compared to the situation from a week ago.

According to Mr Andrusiewicz, the British coronavirus mutation is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in Poland, causing 97 percent of all cases.

The spokesman stated that the Brazilian strain had not yet been confirmed in Poland.

“Two Poles, who were diagnosed with the Brazilian coronavirus strain, had been in Belgium. They have returned to Poland but they have already recovered,” he added.