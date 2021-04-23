Russia expels five Polish diplomats

“Five employees of the Polish embassy in Moscow have been recognised as personae non gratae by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are expected to leave the country by the end of May 15,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

The Ministry reported that on Friday it had summoned the Polish ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski, to Moscow, to whom the ministry protested against the expelling of three employees of the Russian embassy in Warsaw by Poland.

The ministry added that in reaction to the actions of the Polish side, it decided to recognise five employees of the Polish embassy in Moscow as personae non gratae.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Poland’s actions as “provocative” and stated that “Warsaw is consciously pursuing a course of further degradation and destruction of bilateral relations.”

On April 15, the Russian ambassador in Warsaw was presented with a diplomatic note containing information that three employees of the Russian mission were recognised as personae non gratae.

In a communiqué, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that “the basis for such a decision was the violation by the indicated persons of the conditions of diplomatic status and conducting activities to the detriment of the Republic of Poland”.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also explained that “Poland is in full solidarity with the decisions taken by the United States on April 15, 2021 regarding its policy towards Russia,” adding that “jointly agreed allied decisions are the most appropriate response to the hostile actions of the Russian Federation.”