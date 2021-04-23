Poland reports 10,858 new coronavirus cases on Friday, death toll at 539

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 10,858 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 539 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 12,762 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 28,994 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 29,831 recorded the day prior, including 3,223 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,525 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 250,248 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,401,457 people have recovered.

In all, 9,806,966 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,495,838 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.