Ten millionth Pole to be vaccinated on Saturday

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The ten-millionth Pole will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Saturday, a government official has announced.

“We have a new daily record. On Thursday, 297,000 Poles received a Covid-19 vaccine,” Michal Dworczyk, the head of the PM’s Office and the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination programme, said on Friday. “It is visible that the trend is positive.”

Dworczyk added that over 70 percent of Poles aged 70+ years have already been vaccinated. As far as the 60-69 age group is concerned, over 55 percent have either been vaccinated or have already registered for vaccination.

“This number has been constantly growing,” he said, adding that from 250,000 to 300,000 people were being registered every day.

Asked about deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to Poland, Dworczyk said that “if nothing changes, …we should be fully comfortable at the end of May or early June, when coronavirus jabs should be available to all places willing to provide vaccination services.”