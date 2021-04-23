COVID-19: 10,858 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 10,858 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,742,122 including 275,958 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 286,301 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 539 new fatalities, of which 149 were due to COVID-19 alone and 390 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 64,707.

According to the ministry, 250,248 people are quarantined and 2,401,457 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 275,958 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 9,806,966 people have been vaccinated so far, including 7,311,128 who have received one dose and 2,495,838 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,223 out of 4,525 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 145,385,109 coronavirus cases, 3,086,645 deaths and 123,390,046 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,669,121, India has the second most with 16,263,695 cases and Brazil third with 14,172,139.