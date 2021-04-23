First Patriot system elements to be delivered this year: Raytheon site executive

The first elements of the Patriot missile system for Poland will be delivered later this year, earlier than planned. In autumn, the Huta Stalowa Wola steel mill will deliver the first two launchers, Shawn Rantas, the director of the Poland Patriot Offset Programme and site executive at Raytheon Missiles & Defense told the Polish Press Agency PAP.

As part of the Wisła project, Polish companies will provide, among others launchers and specialised containers for the missile system.

In the first stage of the programme, the Huta Stalowa Wola steel mill, owned by the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), will provide M903 launchers. Raytheon also upholds its proposal to equip the Polish sets delivered in the second stage with the LTAMDS radar with a 360-degree observation field and arming the launchers with low-cost SkyCeptor missiles.

“SkyCeptor is the only projectile in its class that can be fired vertically and which, in cooperation with the LTAMDS sensor, provides defence in all directions,” Ms Rantas said.

She stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect delivery dates.

“Deliveries of the second battery will also be made ahead of schedule – in 2022 – and will include the remaining launchers manufactured by Huta Stalowa Wola, as well as components produced by other Polish industrial facilities,” she stated.

Shawn Rantas ensured that the negotiations on the fulfilment of the offset obligations did not affect the cooperation with the companies of the Polish consortium of the Wisła programme. She recalled that in the first of the two phases into which the Wisła medium-range air defence program was divided, Raytheon had nine Polish industrial partners with whom cooperation will continue “after the formal finalisation of the offset agreement”.

The intergovernmental contract concluded three years ago as part of the first phase of the Wisła programme provides for the delivery of two Patriot system batteries, which will include four fire units, including four sector radars, four combat control stations, 16 launchers, six command and control stations, 12 radio lines and 208 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE missiles. Polish Patriot batteries are to be integrated with the IBCS air defence management system developed for the US Army. The value of the contract was USD 4.75 bn, of which USD 185 mln was foreseen for Polish armament facilities.

