Children of grades 1-3 to return to school from Monday

From April 26, 11 voivodeships will introduce hybrid education in grades 1-3 of primary schools. “May is the month when all students have a chance to return to learning at schools if the dynamics of infections continues in the coming days,” the Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said.

The new ordinance signed by the minister allows children of grades 1-3 in 11 voivodeships to return to school from Monday next week.

“I’ve been waiting for the moment of going back to learning at schools. From Monday, it will be a hybrid model. Up to 50 percent of students will be in schools at one time, and it will be like that for a whole week,” the Minister pointed out.

He also said that the Ministry of Education did not provide for additional classes during the holidays.

“We don’t want to disrupt the school year. From May onwards, we will want to start extracurricular activities, and we will be able to easily catch up on this backlog from September,” he pointed out.

Mr Czarnek also announced that further decisions regarding education will be submitted next week.

Since Monday, kindergartens and other pre-school education institutions, after a three-week break, are once again operating in the whole country, as are nurseries.

In the remaining five voivodeships, students of grades 1-3 of primary schools will continue to learn remotely. This group also includes students of the older grades of primary schools, post-primary schools and vocational training centres.