Germany harms EU security by participating in NS2 project: official

Poland’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said that by building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Germany is deliberately harming the security of the European Union.

In an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP Info, the deputy head of diplomacy said that Germany concluded a construction contract with a partner breaking international law and that there is no good alternative than to abandon this investment.

Mr vel Sęk also recalled the words of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said during the meeting of the Council of Europe that the gas flowing through Nord Stream 1 is no different from the gas flowing, for example, through Ukraine.

“The essence is not whether the knife is a good tool or a bad one, because as a tool, it is undoubtedly very often useful, but who can use it and for what purpose is important,” the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out.

“Germany knows perfectly well for what purpose and how the Russian Federation can use the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” he stressed

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to Germany on Thursday to abandon the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, emphasising that the German-Russian project is destabilising Europe and reducing its security.