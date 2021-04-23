Czech Republic expels more Russian diplomats over external interference

The Czech Republic has expelled another 70 members of the Russian embassy as another act of deteriorating diplomatic crisis between the two countries caused by Russia’s suspected involvement in the 2014 ammunition depot explosion in Czech Republic.

The 70 employees and members of the Russian diplomatic mission in Prague have to leave the Czech capital until the end of May. Russia has not yet responded to these actions.

Earlier, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs ordered 18 employees of the Russian mission to leave. In response, Russia expelled 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow.

According to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the mutual expulsion of diplomats, there will be five diplomats in the Russian capital, including the ambassador, and 19 administrative and technical employees. The latest decision means that there will be 24 Russian diplomats and embassy employees remaining in Prague.

“As a result of the disclosure of GRU operations in the Czech Republic, Moscow was removed from a strategic contract that would make the Czech energy sector dependent on Rosatom for years,” said Łukasz Ogrodnik, the expert of the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM).

He pointed out that the decision put an end to the talks about the potential deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Czech Republic, and that it may be only “the tip of the iceberg.” In his opinion, the crisis may have far-reaching international consequences and may “partially tie Russia’s hands in actions in Central Europe.”