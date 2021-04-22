PiS MEPs file anti-Nord Stream 2 draft resolution ready

Three ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party MEPs prepared a draft resolution on the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The resolution, if passed, would oblige the European Commission to use all legal means to stop the investment.

PiS MEP Anna Zalewska tweeted that, together with her copartisans Zdzisław Krasnodębski and Professor Ryszard Legutko,she filed the draft resolution on Thursday.

“There was no approval. Have the European Parliament and the European Commission been cheating Europe, acting as if they cared?” she wrote.

The draft warns EU member states against the Russian policy and recalls that no new project should be implemented without a preliminary legal assessment of its compatibility with the EU law. It also highlights the fact that the construction of Russia’s next gas pipeline would deepen the European dependency on that country in terms of energy deliveries.

The draft resolution decisively condemns the ongoing construction of Nord Stream 2 and demands the German authorities immediately revoke their support for the pipeline construction.

Also on Thursday, PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that “the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 project destabilises Europe and decreases its security.”

“I call on Germany to resign from the project and stop contributing to the factual destabilisation of this part of Europe because this may be very dangerous for the European Union and for many states of this region,” PM Morawiecki appealed during Thursday’s meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Janez Janša.