Bologna honours memory of its Polish liberators

The memory of Polish and British soldiers who liberated the Italian city of Bologna in April 1945 were honoured on Wednesday in a ceremony that was attended, among others, by the daughter of the commander of the Polish II Corps, Poland’s ambassador to Italy Anna Maria Anders.

76th anniversary of liberation of Ravensbrück concentration camp

On Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Ravensbrück, the German concentration camp for women, was commemorated. Part of the…

see more

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commemoration ceremony had to be limited in scope, without the participation of veterans

The ambassador laid a wreath in front of the Porta Maggiore gate, through which the soldiers of the 9th Carpathian Rifle Battalion entered the city. The event is commemorated by a plaque hanging above the gate.

Flowers were also laid at the San Lazzaro war cemetery, where over 1,400 Polish soldiers are buried. The daughter of General Władysław Anders, the commander of the Polish II Corps, laid a wreath beside a monument of her father, in a park named after him.

The Battle of Bologna is considered, alongside the battles for Monte Cassino and Ancona, one of the largest in the Western campaign of WWII in which Polish soldiers participated. It was also the last battle fought by the Polish II Corps.

“After Monte Casino, there was victory in Ancona, then Bologna, – a great victory for the Poles, of great importance to my father, and me too. I must say I am very touched today,” said Ms Anders.