Energy transformation must be just – Polish president

Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP

Energy transformation, in accordance with the principle of “just transformation”, must be participatory, that is, carried out locally, President Andrzej Duda has said.

“It also must be innovative and stimulate economic development,” he added speaking on the sidelines of a two-day online climate summit organized by US President Joe Biden which started on Thursday.

The aim of the event attended by the leaders of 40 countries is to emphasise the need for urgent measures as well as the economic benefits that can result from a more ambitious approach to climate protection.

Duda said that during the talks with leaders of the Central and Southeast Europe, the topic of mining and the need to close mines kept reappearing.

Asked if he would declare a clear CO2 reduction target on behalf of Poland during the conference, he said that Poland is a member of the European Union, and the bloc had declared to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The president also expressed his conviction that “we need powerful wind farms in the Baltic Sea and that they will be built, as at the moment they are at the design stage”.

At the same time, he pointed out that in Poland’s geographical conditions, renewable energy sources such as wind or sunlight are not stable, and so far there is no technology available that would allow energy to be stored for a long time.

According to Duda, “the only alternative is nuclear power plants, which will have to be built and which will have to be an important part of our energy mix in the future.”

He pointed out that Poland was working out an economic agreement with the United States to cooperate in the use of nuclear energy.