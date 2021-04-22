Energy transformation has to be be just: President Duda

Energy transformation, in accordance with the principle of “just transition,” must be participatory, that is, carried out locally, President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

“It also must be innovative and stimulate economic development,” he added speaking on the sidelines of a two-day online climate summit convened by US President Joe Biden which started on Thursday.

The aim of the event, attended by the leaders of 40 countries, is to emphasise the need for urgent measures as well as the economic benefits that can result from a more ambitious approach to climate protection.

The Polish President said that during the talks with leaders of Central and Southeast Europe, the topic of mining and the need to close mines kept reappearing.

Asked if he would declare a clear CO2 reduction target on behalf of Poland during the conference, he said that Poland is a member of the European Union, and the bloc had targeted carbon neutrality by 2050.

At the same time, he pointed out the need to consider Poland’s geographical conditions. Renewable energy sources such as wind and sunlight are not stable, and there is no technology available that would allow energy to be stored for a long time. According to the president, “the only alternative is nuclear power plants, which will have to be built and will have to be an important part of our energy mix in the future.”