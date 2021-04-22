Polish national air carrier adds new flights to vacation destinations

National air carrier PLL LOT will launch a number of new summer destinations from June 18.

LOT plans to fly from Warsaw to, among other holiday destinations, Tivat (Montenegro) and Batumi (Georgia).

“LOT’s most popular holiday destinations will also be available from regional airports,” the airline stated in a press release.

It added that “analyses and the easing of travel restrictions by respective countries indicate a gradual recovery of air traffic in the coming months.”

The summer offer also includes new flights from airports in the cities of Gdańsk, Katowice, Poznań, Rzeszów and Wrocław.

LOT said it plans to gradually increase the number of seasonal and regular flights. However, the shape of its destination network in the summer of 2021 will depend on “the [COVID-19] pandemic situation around the world.”