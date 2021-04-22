Poland places third in foreign direct investment ranking

"Investments are the drive wheel of our economy. Thanks to them we're returning to the path of growth that we remember from the times before Covid-19," prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

In February, Poland was the third biggest global receiver of FDI, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The minister added that Poland had reached the podium in the fDi Magazine ranking despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Only the US and Spain placed ahead of Poland in the classification.

fDi Magazine and fDi Markets are part of the fDi Intelligence owned by the Financial Times.

According to fDi Markets, 30 companies had pledged to spend USD 1.2 billion in Poland, including Sweden’s Northvolt. The Swedish battery developer and manufacturer, specialising in lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles, will spend USD 200 million to build a factory in Gdansk, northern Poland, that will employ 500 people.

“Investments are the drive wheel of our economy. Thanks to them we’re returning to the path of growth that we remember from the times before Covid-19,” prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

Kościński added that Poland’s strengths include well-educated and qualified employees, easy access to EU markets and high-quality production and services.