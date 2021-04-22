COVID-19: Most Poles fear infection

The majority of Poles fear getting the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (up 3 pp from March), a survey by the CBOS pollster revealed on Thursday.

Of this group, 23 percent said their fear of COVID-19 infection was high while 41 percent that it was moderate. But 35 percent said they did not fear getting infected (down 3 pp from March). Of these 21 percent would rather not get it, and 14 percent had no fears about getting it.

Fear of infection was highest in the 55-64 and 65+ age groups and lowest in the 25-34 and under 25 groups, CBOS said.

The same survey found that 43 percent said the government was handling the pandemic well (down 2 pp from March) while 49 percent criticised the government’s pandemic policies (down 1 pp from March).

Fears were also high among vaccinated pollees (72 percent), with 34 percent of this group declaring strong fears of catching the virus.

On the subject of lockdown 43 percent said the present system was adequate, 35 considered it too strict and 14 percent too lenient.

CBOS ran the mixed-mode survey on April 8-18 on a random sample of 1,131 adult Poles.