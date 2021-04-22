Poland in TOP3 direct foreign investments ranking: Finance Min

Poland was 3rd in fDi Magazine’s ranking, in terms of number and value of direct foreign investments announced in February, Finance, Funds and Regional Policy Minister Tadeusz Kościński told the Polish Press Agency.

“Global companies are eagerly picking Poland for their investments. This was so and is still so despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic” Mr Kościński added.

“Our pros are, among others, well-educated and qualified employees, easy access to EU markets, high quality of industry and services. The high investment attractivity of Poland is proof of how strong the Polish economy is and also confirmation of its stable public finances,” the official said.

According to “Puls Biznesu” business daily a total of 30 foreign companies announced in February that they would spend USD 1.2 bn in Poland. Only the US and Spain came ahead of Poland as countries where more companies declared their readiness to invest in February.

February’s largest investor in Poland was “Swedish Northvolt, who will build a USD 200 mln factory and employ 500 people,” the newspaper wrote.

Nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic has also left its mark on Poland’s 2021 fDi index as well. The “Financial Times” service fDi Markets showed that the country’s fDi index was 28 percent lower than in 2020.

Still, investments in most of the sectors remain at the pre-pandemic level. This does not pertain to the chemical and fossil fuels sectors as they are experiencing an investment slowdown. The sectors that experience growth are renewable energy investments, especially those related to hydrogen, semiconductive materials and the automobile industry.